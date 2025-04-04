Escalating Tensions: Israeli Operations Expand in Gaza

Israeli troops have intensified their operations in northern Gaza, extending what the country defines as a security zone. This move comes after plans to seize more territory were revealed, with troops allowing civilians to use organised escape routes from Shejaia, a suburb east of Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses shared images on social media of an Israeli tank on Al Muntar hill, offering clear sight over Gaza City. Constant shelling on Gaza's eastern side has been reported. The military has issued evacuation warnings, affecting about a third of the Gaza Strip, displacing over 280,000 people according to the U.N.

The conflict has resumed following a two-month pause, with Israeli airstrikes impacting civilian and infrastructure sites like a water desalination plant. Israeli officials align their moves with plans by U.S. President Trump, despite the unresolved negotiations mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

