Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Operations Expand in Gaza

Israeli troops escalate operations in northern Gaza, expanding what it defines as a security zone. The ongoing conflict has displaced over 280,000 people and resulted in significant casualties. Efforts for negotiations remain stalled as Israel continues its campaign, prompting international concern over the humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:40 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Operations Expand in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli troops have intensified their operations in northern Gaza, extending what the country defines as a security zone. This move comes after plans to seize more territory were revealed, with troops allowing civilians to use organised escape routes from Shejaia, a suburb east of Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses shared images on social media of an Israeli tank on Al Muntar hill, offering clear sight over Gaza City. Constant shelling on Gaza's eastern side has been reported. The military has issued evacuation warnings, affecting about a third of the Gaza Strip, displacing over 280,000 people according to the U.N.

The conflict has resumed following a two-month pause, with Israeli airstrikes impacting civilian and infrastructure sites like a water desalination plant. Israeli officials align their moves with plans by U.S. President Trump, despite the unresolved negotiations mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025