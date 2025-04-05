Left Menu

Bomb Scare in Malmo: Residents on Alert Amid Safety Concerns

Swedish police cordoned off a street in Malmo due to a suspected dangerous object. Residents were advised to remain indoors. The national bomb squad was deployed, and officials urged caution without detailing the nature of the threat.

05-04-2025
In Malmo, southern Sweden, police have taken proactive measures by cordoning off a street following the discovery of a potentially dangerous object. Residents in the vicinity have been advised to remain indoors for their safety.

Authorities have dispatched the national bomb squad to examine the situation closely. Local residents are urged not to approach windows or stand on balconies as a precautionary measure.

According to a police spokesperson, the initial assessment points to a couple of objects deemed hazardous. However, further details regarding the nature of these objects have yet to be disclosed.

