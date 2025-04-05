Judge Orders Return of Wrongly Deported Maryland Man

In a critical legal development, a U.S. judge ordered the Trump administration to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident deported to El Salvador by mistake, within 72 hours. Judge Paula Xinis critiqued the government's deportation, emphasizing the absence of legal grounds for the removal.

Despite acknowledging the error, government agents professed a lack of legal framework to facilitate Abrego Garcia's return. Meanwhile, Abrego Garcia's legal team, reinforced by the prominent Quinn Emanuel law firm, underscored the government's breach of legal orders and urged immediate rectification.

This deportation case is among several incidents illustrating the Trump administration's stringent immigration policies, which have sparked both legal challenges and public criticism, spotlighting broader issues within the U.S. immigration system.

(With inputs from agencies.)