US Ends Ethiopian TPS Amid Immigration Crackdown

The U.S. government has announced the cessation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ethiopian nationals residing in the country, as part of the Trump administration's broader crackdown on immigration. The decision was disclosed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a Federal Register notice.

TPS provides work authorization and deportation protection for individuals from countries affected by extraordinary circumstances. While initially introduced in 1991, recent evaluations have deemed Ethiopia no longer qualifies for this status, impacting many migrants.

This move aligns with recent terminations of TPS for citizens of other nations, including Haiti, Myanmar, South Sudan, Syria, and Venezuela. The Supreme Court has also facilitated the administration's authority to revoke TPS from hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, illustrating a consistent legal and policy campaign against immigration leniencies.