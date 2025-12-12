Left Menu

US Ends Ethiopian TPS Amid Immigration Crackdown

The U.S. government is ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ethiopian citizens, marking another step in the Trump administration's stringent immigration policies. This policy change forms part of a broader strategy to curtail both legal and illegal immigration, affecting numerous countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:09 IST
The U.S. government has announced the cessation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ethiopian nationals residing in the country, as part of the Trump administration's broader crackdown on immigration. The decision was disclosed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a Federal Register notice.

TPS provides work authorization and deportation protection for individuals from countries affected by extraordinary circumstances. While initially introduced in 1991, recent evaluations have deemed Ethiopia no longer qualifies for this status, impacting many migrants.

This move aligns with recent terminations of TPS for citizens of other nations, including Haiti, Myanmar, South Sudan, Syria, and Venezuela. The Supreme Court has also facilitated the administration's authority to revoke TPS from hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, illustrating a consistent legal and policy campaign against immigration leniencies.

