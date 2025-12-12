Federal Judge Blocks Re-detention of Kilmar Abrego Amid Immigration Battle

A federal judge has halted efforts to re-detain Kilmar Abrego just a day after his release from immigration custody. Abrego's release followed a temporary order from U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, who on Friday issued a restraining order to prevent his immediate re-arrest as requested by immigration officials.

The judge underscored the importance of maintaining orderly justice, rejecting attempts to undermine her prior ruling rapidly. Abrego, whose deportation became controversial under President Trump's immigration policies, was previously deported to El Salvador but returned to face charges in June.

Abrego's case highlights the fierce debate around immigration enforcement, with Trump officials framing him as a safety threat while critics argue this infringes legal rights. His situation has become emblematic of the broader disputes over immigration practices in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)