Federal Judge Blocks Re-detention of Kilmar Abrego Amid Immigration Battle

A federal judge blocked an attempt to re-detain Kilmar Abrego after his recent release. Abrego, previously wrongfully deported, symbolized the contentious immigration policies under President Trump. Judge Paula Xinis granted a temporary restraining order preventing Abrego's immediate return to custody, citing the need for orderly justice procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:33 IST
A federal judge has halted efforts to re-detain Kilmar Abrego just a day after his release from immigration custody. Abrego's release followed a temporary order from U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, who on Friday issued a restraining order to prevent his immediate re-arrest as requested by immigration officials.

The judge underscored the importance of maintaining orderly justice, rejecting attempts to undermine her prior ruling rapidly. Abrego, whose deportation became controversial under President Trump's immigration policies, was previously deported to El Salvador but returned to face charges in June.

Abrego's case highlights the fierce debate around immigration enforcement, with Trump officials framing him as a safety threat while critics argue this infringes legal rights. His situation has become emblematic of the broader disputes over immigration practices in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

