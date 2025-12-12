Crackdown Chaos: Immigration Sting Leaves Families in Turmoil

In a sweeping immigration crackdown across southeast Louisiana, more than 250 individuals have been detained, triggering panic in Hispanic communities primarily in Kenner, a suburb of New Orleans. The operation, named 'Catahoula Crunch,' aims to make 5,000 arrests, although concerns have arisen about its impact on families and the local economy.

Vilma Cruz, a 38-year-old Honduran house painter, was apprehended outside her new Louisiana home as federal agents surrounded her vehicle. Her arrest has left her 18-year-old son, Jonathan Escalante, tasked with caring for his younger sister while managing household responsibilities, a situation he feels unprepared for.

State officials, like Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, have criticized the federal operation for its potential to cause labor shortages and disrupt lives. The ongoing detentions have prompted immigrant rights groups to assist families in making emergency custody arrangements, as community members express concern over being separated from their children.

