IRS Workforce Reduction Sparks Significant Layoffs

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is set to lay off nearly 20,000 employees, amounting to a 25% reduction in its workforce. This downsizing effort, reported by the Washington Post, includes the closure of the Office of Civil Rights and Compliance, as part of cost-cutting measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 02:30 IST
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is initiating significant job cuts, with plans to reduce its workforce by nearly 25%, according to reports from the Washington Post.

This downsizing, affecting around 20,000 positions, began as the agency dismantles its Office of Civil Rights and Compliance.

The layoffs are part of broader cost-cutting strategies amid operational cutbacks.

