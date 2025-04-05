IRS Workforce Reduction Sparks Significant Layoffs
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is set to lay off nearly 20,000 employees, amounting to a 25% reduction in its workforce. This downsizing effort, reported by the Washington Post, includes the closure of the Office of Civil Rights and Compliance, as part of cost-cutting measures.
