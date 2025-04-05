Man Arrested in Thane for Abetment in Wife's Suicide Over Gender Dispute
A 33-year-old man, Vishal Gavai, from Ulhasnagar in Thane, was arrested for allegedly abetting his wife's suicide due to not delivering a male child. Their marriage soured following monetary demands made by Gavai on his wife's parents, leading to increased harassment and culminating in his wife's tragic death.
A man from Ulhasnagar in Thane district has been detained in connection with his wife's suicide, which has been linked to demands for a male child, according to local law enforcement officials.
The accused, Vishal Gavai, married Darshana for love, but their relationship deteriorated due to financial demands made by Gavai on her parents. This tension escalated particularly after Darshana gave birth to two daughters.
Faced with continuous harassment, Darshana tragically ended her life by hanging herself on April 1, as stated in the FIR. Gavai has been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to abetment of suicide and dowry death.
