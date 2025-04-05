Left Menu

Man Arrested in Thane for Abetment in Wife's Suicide Over Gender Dispute

A 33-year-old man, Vishal Gavai, from Ulhasnagar in Thane, was arrested for allegedly abetting his wife's suicide due to not delivering a male child. Their marriage soured following monetary demands made by Gavai on his wife's parents, leading to increased harassment and culminating in his wife's tragic death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:25 IST
Man Arrested in Thane for Abetment in Wife's Suicide Over Gender Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Ulhasnagar in Thane district has been detained in connection with his wife's suicide, which has been linked to demands for a male child, according to local law enforcement officials.

The accused, Vishal Gavai, married Darshana for love, but their relationship deteriorated due to financial demands made by Gavai on her parents. This tension escalated particularly after Darshana gave birth to two daughters.

Faced with continuous harassment, Darshana tragically ended her life by hanging herself on April 1, as stated in the FIR. Gavai has been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to abetment of suicide and dowry death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025