Cross-Dressing Culprit Captured in Madhya Pradesh Heist

In a peculiar heist incident, police in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a shop while dressed as a woman. The suspect, Sheikh Azad Khan, hails from Mahoba district, Uttar Pradesh, and was apprehended for the theft that took place earlier in Bijawar town.

The arrest came after a video circulating on social media showed a man, disguised in women's clothing, AND breaking in with another individual with a concealed face. The theft, which was reported at a local dairy, was caught on CCTV, clearly showing the unusual disguise used by the accused.

Authorities shared the surveillance information with nearby districts and eventually traced the suspect. Khan confessed to the crime and is linked to other thefts in the region. Meanwhile, police continue their search for his brother, who is believed to be an accomplice in these crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)