Operation Brahma: India Delivers Vital Aid to Quake-Stricken Myanmar

India has extended a significant gesture of support to Myanmar by delivering a large consignment of food aid to Thilawa Port on Saturday. This forms part of the ongoing Operation Brahma, aimed at alleviating the dire consequences of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck on March 28, claiming over 3,100 lives.

Under Operation Brahma, India has committed to providing essential humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and medical assistance to Myanmar. The delivery of 442 metric tonnes of food, including rice, cooking oil, noodles, and biscuits, underscores the immediate relief efforts necessary for the affected populations.

With the assistance of naval resources, India ensured the swift deployment of aid, delivering it within 24 hours. Moreover, QUAD nations comprising Australia, Japan, and the US joined India in committing over USD 20 million for relief efforts, demonstrating a concerted international response to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)