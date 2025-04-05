Left Menu

Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR: A New Dawn for Maritime Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR from Karwar naval base, marking India's commitment to regional maritime security. The Navy is expanding the facility under Project Seabird to enhance security and foster cooperation with maritime neighbors.

Updated: 05-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:02 IST
Rajnath Singh Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster regional maritime security and international cooperation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR from the strategically important Karwar naval base in Karnataka on Saturday. This initiative reflects India's dedication to strengthening ties with its maritime neighbors.

While visiting the base, Minister Singh also inaugurated newly-developed infrastructure designed to expand its capabilities under the ambitious Project Seabird. The expansion is positioned to enhance India's long-term maritime security interests in the Indian Ocean.

The IOS SAGAR mission underscores India's vision for MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, marking a significant step towards a secure and inclusive maritime domain. The base's development includes facilities like a 10,000-ton ship lift, ship-repair yard, and logistics support, further anchoring India's naval prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

