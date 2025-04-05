Left Menu

Jain Monk Sentenced to a Decade in Prison for Rape

A sessions court sentenced Jain monk Shantisagarji Maharaj to ten years in prison for raping a young woman seven years ago. He was also fined Rs 25,000. The conviction was based on witness testimonies, medical reports, and CCTV footage. The monk had coerced the woman under the guise of religious rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:54 IST
Jain Monk Sentenced to a Decade in Prison for Rape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court delivered a significant judgement on Saturday, sentencing Jain monk Shantisagarji Maharaj to ten years in prison for the rape of a 19-year-old woman. Additional district and sessions judge A K Shah handed down the sentence a day after declaring the monk guilty.

The prosecution's argument was bolstered by testimonies from the young woman, corroborative witnesses, crucial medical reports, and CCTV footage, explained public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala. The crime, according to the woman's complaint, occurred at a Jain Dharamshala in 2017 after the monk had previously obtained her contact details from her father.

In a chilling recount, the woman described how the monk isolated her from her family during a visit to the temple and committed the heinous act, threatening dire consequences if she resisted. Despite initially seeking a life sentence, the prosecution acknowledged that Shantisagarji has been incarcerated since 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025