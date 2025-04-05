Jain Monk Sentenced to a Decade in Prison for Rape

A sessions court delivered a significant judgement on Saturday, sentencing Jain monk Shantisagarji Maharaj to ten years in prison for the rape of a 19-year-old woman. Additional district and sessions judge A K Shah handed down the sentence a day after declaring the monk guilty.

The prosecution's argument was bolstered by testimonies from the young woman, corroborative witnesses, crucial medical reports, and CCTV footage, explained public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala. The crime, according to the woman's complaint, occurred at a Jain Dharamshala in 2017 after the monk had previously obtained her contact details from her father.

In a chilling recount, the woman described how the monk isolated her from her family during a visit to the temple and committed the heinous act, threatening dire consequences if she resisted. Despite initially seeking a life sentence, the prosecution acknowledged that Shantisagarji has been incarcerated since 2017.

