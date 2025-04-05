Left Menu

Global Turmoil and Unrest: Highlights from Today's Top News

A round-up of current world news includes the arrest of Filipinos in China, a Russian serial killer's confession, increased Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure, Trump's new tariffs, U.S. protests, Israeli troop movements in Gaza, the impact of tariffs on French cognac, USAID layoffs in Myanmar, an India-UAE energy hub in Sri Lanka, and a 'hybrid war' plot involving fake goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:26 IST
Global Turmoil and Unrest: Highlights from Today's Top News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Philippines has expressed concern over the detention of three suspected Filipino spies in China, suggesting the arrests may have been retaliation for a crackdown on Chinese espionage activities in Manila. The Chinese government accuses the Filipinos of working with Philippine intelligence to obtain military secrets, with state media reporting their confession.

In Russia, notorious serial killer Alexander Pichushkin, known for his 'Chessboard Killer' moniker, claims to be ready to admit to 11 additional murders. Currently serving a life sentence, Pichushkin targeted vulnerable individuals in Moscow's Bitsevsky Park over a period spanning more than a decade.

The U.S. has begun enforcing President Trump's controversial new 10% tariff on imports, signaling a departure from decades-old trade norms. The tariffs affect a wide array of goods, with higher rates on imports from 57 countries. Meanwhile, France's cognac producers struggle with the economic fallout, exacerbated by existing global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025