Global Turmoil and Unrest: Highlights from Today's Top News

The Philippines has expressed concern over the detention of three suspected Filipino spies in China, suggesting the arrests may have been retaliation for a crackdown on Chinese espionage activities in Manila. The Chinese government accuses the Filipinos of working with Philippine intelligence to obtain military secrets, with state media reporting their confession.

In Russia, notorious serial killer Alexander Pichushkin, known for his 'Chessboard Killer' moniker, claims to be ready to admit to 11 additional murders. Currently serving a life sentence, Pichushkin targeted vulnerable individuals in Moscow's Bitsevsky Park over a period spanning more than a decade.

The U.S. has begun enforcing President Trump's controversial new 10% tariff on imports, signaling a departure from decades-old trade norms. The tariffs affect a wide array of goods, with higher rates on imports from 57 countries. Meanwhile, France's cognac producers struggle with the economic fallout, exacerbated by existing global trade tensions.

