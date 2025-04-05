Myanmar Quake Aftermath: Relief Efforts Surge Amid Political Turmoil

The death toll from the massive earthquake that struck Myanmar last week has risen to 3,354, according to state media on Saturday. In response, international aid organizations and UN agencies are intensifying their emergency relief efforts to help the affected regions.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.7, wreaked havoc across six regions, disrupting power, communication, and transportation. The full extent of the damage is still emerging, exacerbating the country's existing humanitarian crisis caused by ongoing civil war, which has displaced over 3 million people and left nearly 20 million in need.

Fears persist over the military government's potential obstruction of aid, despite statements from the international community emphasizing the need for safe avenues for humanitarian assistance. Meanwhile, temporary ceasefires have been declared by both military and resistance groups, but reports indicate continued violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)