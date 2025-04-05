A Tragic Incident in Gaza: The Last Survivor’s Tale

In a devastating episode in southern Gaza, a Palestinian paramedic, Munther Abed, has described witnessing Israeli troops allegedly targeting emergency vehicles. The attack reportedly resulted in the deaths of 15 emergency workers. Abed, a volunteer with the Palestinian Red Crescent, is now considered the sole survivor of the incident.

The tragic event unfolded on March 23, when Israeli soldiers opened fire near Rafah, ostensibly mistaking the vehicles for a threat. Abed recounted the terrifying ordeal where he and his colleagues were detained and subjected to gunfire. The bodies of his colleagues were later discovered in a mass grave, drawing accusations against Israeli forces for the targeted killing.

The Israeli military has launched an investigation, citing suspicious circumstances of unmarked vehicles near their position. Meanwhile, video evidence from a paramedic's device intensifies scrutiny, as both local and international organizations call for accountability. Abed remains haunted by his survival, unsure of his colleagues' fates as he was held and interrogated.

