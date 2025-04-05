Left Menu

Tension in Tunisia: Migrant Camps Dismantled Amid Crisis

Tunisian authorities dismantled makeshift camps housing 7,000 sub-Saharan migrants amid ongoing tensions and begun forcibly deportations. The action has sparked human rights concerns and criticism from local groups and the African Union, while drawing praise from Italian authorities for controlling migrant flow to Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:08 IST
Tension in Tunisia: Migrant Camps Dismantled Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tunisia is facing an intense migrant crisis as authorities began dismantling camps housing around 7,000 sub-Saharan African migrants. Police have reportedly started forcibly deporting some individuals while others are being encouraged to leave voluntarily.

In an effort to manage the escalating situation, law enforcement has made arrests related to violence during operations. Officials report the confiscation of weapons like knives and swords. The migrant issue has prompted serious human rights criticism locally and concern from international bodies.

President Kais Saied's comments on the migration crisis have invited backlash, specifically his claims of a demographic conspiracy, which the African Union condemned as 'hate speech'. Despite these tensions, Tunisia's efforts have been recognized by Italy for reducing migrant crossings to Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

