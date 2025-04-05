Tension in Tunisia: Migrant Camps Dismantled Amid Crisis

Tunisia is facing an intense migrant crisis as authorities began dismantling camps housing around 7,000 sub-Saharan African migrants. Police have reportedly started forcibly deporting some individuals while others are being encouraged to leave voluntarily.

In an effort to manage the escalating situation, law enforcement has made arrests related to violence during operations. Officials report the confiscation of weapons like knives and swords. The migrant issue has prompted serious human rights criticism locally and concern from international bodies.

President Kais Saied's comments on the migration crisis have invited backlash, specifically his claims of a demographic conspiracy, which the African Union condemned as 'hate speech'. Despite these tensions, Tunisia's efforts have been recognized by Italy for reducing migrant crossings to Europe.

