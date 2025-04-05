Strengthening Bonds: India and Sri Lanka's Strategic Defence Pact
India and Sri Lanka have signed a defence pact, marking a significant step in their strategic ties 35 years after the IPKF episode. The nations also inked other agreements, focusing on energy and economic cooperation. PM Modi emphasized interconnected security and India's unwavering support to Sri Lanka.
In a pivotal move to bolster strategic ties, India and Sri Lanka inked a landmark defence pact on Saturday, nearly four decades post the IPKF incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the inseparable nature of both nations' security and emphasized the cooperative spirit between the countries.
PM Modi's discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake led to seven crucial agreements, notably transforming Trincomalee into an energy hub. Modi reaffirmed India's dedication to assisting Sri Lanka through economic turmoil, converting over $100 million in loans into grants and reducing interest rates.
The defence cooperation initiative heralds enhanced joint exercises and naval collaborations, signaling a strengthened alliance. Additionally, Modi announced a substantial support package targeting Sri Lanka's Eastern provinces, underscoring India's commitment to fostering peace, security, and cultural ties within the region.
