Kerala Marketing Firm Accused of Inhuman Employee Treatment

A marketing firm in Kerala faces serious accusations of degrading treatment towards underperforming employees. Allegedly, the management made individuals crawl on their knees and lick coins from the floor, sparking outrage statewide.

The state Labour department has intervened, with Labour Minister V Sivankutty ordering an immediate investigation. Disturbing visuals aired on local TV show a person using a leash to force a man to crawl, prompting multiple authorities, including the State Human Rights Commission and Kerala State Youth Commission, to probe the incident.

While the firm's owner denies involvement, the police have not yet filed a case as they await complaints. The incident, said to occur in Perumbavoor, has ignited demands for legal action against policies deemed unacceptable in a modern society.

(With inputs from agencies.)