Left Menu

Kerala Marketing Firm Accused of Inhuman Employee Treatment

A marketing firm in Kerala is under scrutiny after allegations emerged of employees facing degrading treatment for poor performance. The Labour department and Human Rights Commission are investigating. Visual evidence has surfaced, and officials condemn the practices as unacceptable in civilised society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:39 IST
Kerala Marketing Firm Accused of Inhuman Employee Treatment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A marketing firm in Kerala faces serious accusations of degrading treatment towards underperforming employees. Allegedly, the management made individuals crawl on their knees and lick coins from the floor, sparking outrage statewide.

The state Labour department has intervened, with Labour Minister V Sivankutty ordering an immediate investigation. Disturbing visuals aired on local TV show a person using a leash to force a man to crawl, prompting multiple authorities, including the State Human Rights Commission and Kerala State Youth Commission, to probe the incident.

While the firm's owner denies involvement, the police have not yet filed a case as they await complaints. The incident, said to occur in Perumbavoor, has ignited demands for legal action against policies deemed unacceptable in a modern society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025