Judicial Transitions: New Appointments at Allahabad High Court
Two judges, Justice Arindam Sinha from Orissa High Court and Justice Chandra Dhari Singh from Delhi High Court, are set to take oath as judges in Allahabad High Court. Their transfer was notified by the President of India, with the ceremony scheduled for Monday at the court of the chief justice.
- Country:
- India
In a significant reshuffling within India's judiciary, two esteemed judges will take their oaths as members of the Allahabad High Court this coming Monday. Justice Arindam Sinha, previously serving the Orissa High Court, and Justice Chandra Dhari Singh from the Delhi High Court, are at the center of this development.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the courtroom of the chief justice at the Allahabad High Court, in the presence of the full bench. This move comes after a notification from the President of India, dated March 28, which sanctioned their transfers.
According to the registrar (protocol) of the Allahabad High Court, arrangements have been made for all judges to be present during this ceremonial transition, marking an important moment in the judicial chronicles of India's largest court system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judicial Shockwaves: Cash Scandal Hits Delhi High Court
Controversy Erupts Over Delhi High Court Judge's Alleged Stash of Cash
Controversy Erupts Over Delhi High Court Judge's Alleged Cash Stash
Cash Controversy: Delhi High Court Justice Faces Scrutiny
Delhi High Court Grants Bail to 86-Year-Old Unitech Promoter in Money Laundering Case