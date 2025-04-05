Judicial Transitions: New Appointments at Allahabad High Court

In a significant reshuffling within India's judiciary, two esteemed judges will take their oaths as members of the Allahabad High Court this coming Monday. Justice Arindam Sinha, previously serving the Orissa High Court, and Justice Chandra Dhari Singh from the Delhi High Court, are at the center of this development.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the courtroom of the chief justice at the Allahabad High Court, in the presence of the full bench. This move comes after a notification from the President of India, dated March 28, which sanctioned their transfers.

According to the registrar (protocol) of the Allahabad High Court, arrangements have been made for all judges to be present during this ceremonial transition, marking an important moment in the judicial chronicles of India's largest court system.

(With inputs from agencies.)