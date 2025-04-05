Nepal and India's New Era of Cooperation
Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli of Nepal discussed the strengthening of ties with India through dialogue during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. He met Indian PM Narendra Modi, focusing on trade, transport, disaster relief, and irrigation. Both leaders are committed to deepening bilateral cooperation.
Nepal and India have ushered in a new era of diplomatic cooperation, as stated by Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. During a recent briefing at Tribhuvan International Airport, Oli highlighted the commitment of both nations to address bilateral issues through dialogue and mutual cooperation.
On the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand, Oli and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions to improve cooperation in trade, transport, and disaster relief. Their conversation covered vital areas like investment, the Pancheshwar Project, and irrigation facilities in Dodhara Chandani.
Although Modi won't attend the upcoming Sagarmatha Sambaad in Nepal, high-level Indian representatives are expected to join the dialogue focused on climate change. Oli reassured his determination to enhance Nepal-India relations further.
