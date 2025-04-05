Tamil Minority Parties Advocate for 13th Amendment Implementation in Sri Lanka

In a significant political development, Tamil minority parties in Sri Lanka urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the implementation of the India-sponsored 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution.

The parties, during their meeting with Modi, highlighted the need to resolve the Tamil political issue with reference to the Indo-Lanka Accord and the constitutional amendment it led to.

Prime Minister Modi assured the Tamil leaders that India expects Colombo to fulfill Tamil aspirations and conduct provincial council elections. This assurance comes amid criticism from certain local factions against the Indo-Lankan agreements.

