Rajnath Singh Reinforces Naval Readiness Amid Geopolitical Shifts

At the naval base in Karwar, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh evaluated the operational prowess of the Indian Navy amidst the ever-changing geopolitical landscape. Addressing top Naval commanders, he stressed the importance of adapting to these shifts and reorienting future roles of the armed forces.

Singh reinforced India's stance on maintaining a free and rules-based order in maritime domains, encouraging strategic responses to emerging challenges under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. His remarks were part of the Naval Commanders' Conference focused on enhancing naval contributions to peace and stability throughout the Indian Ocean Region.

The conference, pivotal in shaping India as a 'preferred security partner,' also highlighted naval modernization and India's strategic role in the Indo-Pacific. Singh's discussions at the event underscore a commitment to defense reforms and continuous innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)