Strained Ties: France and Algeria Resume Dialogue Amid Economic and Security Tensions

France and Algeria have resumed diplomatic talks after a longstanding dispute impacted economic and security cooperation. Tensions rose after President Macron's recognition of Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty. The diplomatic rift has led to trade declines and security cooperation issues, including the detention of Franco-Algerian author Boualem Sansal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 08:32 IST
France and Algeria have reignited diplomatic conversations after months of deteriorating relations that significantly affected French economic interests and security cooperation. The fracture in ties followed French President Emmanuel Macron's acknowledgment of an autonomy plan for Western Sahara under Morocco's control, an act seen by Algeria as a betrayal.

The tension has led to a marked decrease in trade, with reports indicating a 30% drop since the summer. French authorities pointed out that such a poor bilateral relationship carries heavy security and economic implications, affecting extensive trade and a French population largely linked to Algeria.

Efforts to restore relations include a visit from French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot to Algiers, following commitments made during a presidential call aiming to ease tensions. However, challenges remain, particularly in trade dealings like wheat exports, with firms facing hurdles in administrative authorizations and financing in Algeria.

