Macron and Starmer Lead Coalition Meeting on Ukraine's Invasion Anniversary

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are set to chair a crucial video-conference for Ukraine's 'Coalition of the Allies' on February 24, as announced by Macron's office recently.

The meeting is strategically scheduled to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, underscoring its significance.

The coalition's strength is evident in the participation of over 30 nations, reflecting a united front in addressing the ongoing conflict.

