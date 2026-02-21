Macron Calls for Calm Amid Tensions Before Far-Right Activist Memorial Marches
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged calm before rallies commemorating Quentin Deranque, a far-right activist who was recently killed. Macron emphasized the importance of preventing violence and maintaining order, stating that only Republican forces have the authority to act. The government remains on alert for potential clashes during the marches.
French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a plea for calm as rallies are set to take place on Saturday in memory of far-right activist Quentin Deranque, who was killed last week.
Macron plans to convene a meeting with the prime minister and relevant ministers to address the issue of violent groups, stressing that violence holds no legitimacy in the Republic. Highlighting the role of Republican forces in maintaining order, he stated that militias have no place in the country. Meanwhile, the government is on high alert to ensure the smooth conduct of the marches.
The largest march is anticipated in Lyon, where Deranque's death occurred. The interior ministry expects participation from 2,000 to 3,000 attendees, amid fears of clashes between far-right and antifascist groups. Smaller demonstrations are planned across other French towns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
