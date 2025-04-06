Cell Phones and Crime: Uncovering a Trafficking Scandal

A shocking case of trafficking has come to light as police apprehend a 23-year-old man, Tushar Prakash Salve, in Maharashtra's Thane district. Salve is accused of selling newborns after officials traced incriminating transactions on his mobile device.

Investigators have filed a case under section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act against Salve, highlighting the seriousness of this heinous crime. A complaint by a regional forest officer triggered the investigation into the unlawful trafficking activities involving infants.

Police officials examined Salve's mobile phone, uncovering evidence of WhatsApp records that detailed illegal activities conducted online. Authorities are diligently working to determine the specifics of these transactions, including the identities of the trafficked children and their origins.

