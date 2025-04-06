Left Menu

Cell Phones and Crime: Uncovering a Trafficking Scandal

A 23-year-old man, Tushar Prakash Salve, from Thane district, has been arrested for newborn trafficking. Evidence on his mobile device showed online transactions involving infants. Authorities are now investigating the details of these transactions to identify the children and trace their origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:24 IST
trafficking
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case of trafficking has come to light as police apprehend a 23-year-old man, Tushar Prakash Salve, in Maharashtra's Thane district. Salve is accused of selling newborns after officials traced incriminating transactions on his mobile device.

Investigators have filed a case under section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act against Salve, highlighting the seriousness of this heinous crime. A complaint by a regional forest officer triggered the investigation into the unlawful trafficking activities involving infants.

Police officials examined Salve's mobile phone, uncovering evidence of WhatsApp records that detailed illegal activities conducted online. Authorities are diligently working to determine the specifics of these transactions, including the identities of the trafficked children and their origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

