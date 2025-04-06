Cell Phones and Crime: Uncovering a Trafficking Scandal
A 23-year-old man, Tushar Prakash Salve, from Thane district, has been arrested for newborn trafficking. Evidence on his mobile device showed online transactions involving infants. Authorities are now investigating the details of these transactions to identify the children and trace their origin.
- Country:
- India
A shocking case of trafficking has come to light as police apprehend a 23-year-old man, Tushar Prakash Salve, in Maharashtra's Thane district. Salve is accused of selling newborns after officials traced incriminating transactions on his mobile device.
Investigators have filed a case under section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act against Salve, highlighting the seriousness of this heinous crime. A complaint by a regional forest officer triggered the investigation into the unlawful trafficking activities involving infants.
Police officials examined Salve's mobile phone, uncovering evidence of WhatsApp records that detailed illegal activities conducted online. Authorities are diligently working to determine the specifics of these transactions, including the identities of the trafficked children and their origins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- trafficking
- arrest
- Maharashtra
- Thane
- newborns
- evidence
- illegal transactions
- infants
- tracing
ALSO READ
Delhi govt received around 10,000 suggestions for upcoming budget 2025-26 through email, WhatsApp: CM Rekha Gupta.
Man Sentenced for Sharing Obscene Images in Student WhatsApp Group
Delhi Court Clears Batra, CBI Finds No Evidence in Corruption Case
Former Minnesota Senator Faces Trial Amid Allegations of Solicitation and Evidence Obstruction
Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy