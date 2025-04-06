Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Israeli Military's Revised Account of Gaza Incident

The Israeli military has revised its account of the fatal shooting of 15 emergency workers near Rafah, Gaza. Initial claims of targeting militants in unmarked vehicles have been challenged by video evidence showing marked emergency vehicles. The U.N. and Palestinian Red Crescent demand an independent investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has modified its account concerning the tragic incident near Rafah in Gaza, where 15 emergency workers lost their lives under dubious circumstances. Initially reported as an encounter with militants, new evidence suggests otherwise.

Previously, the military claimed that the soldiers opened fire on unmarked vehicles that appeared suspicious in the dead of night. However, video footage from a victim's phone, recently released by the Palestinian Red Crescent, reveals soldiers shooting at clearly marked ambulances and emergency vehicles.

The U.N. and the Palestinian Red Crescent have called for an independent investigation into the tragedy. Meanwhile, the Israeli military asserts unidentified militant links to at least some of the deceased but refuses to share detailed evidence, citing confidentiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

