The Israeli military has modified its account concerning the tragic incident near Rafah in Gaza, where 15 emergency workers lost their lives under dubious circumstances. Initially reported as an encounter with militants, new evidence suggests otherwise.

Previously, the military claimed that the soldiers opened fire on unmarked vehicles that appeared suspicious in the dead of night. However, video footage from a victim's phone, recently released by the Palestinian Red Crescent, reveals soldiers shooting at clearly marked ambulances and emergency vehicles.

The U.N. and the Palestinian Red Crescent have called for an independent investigation into the tragedy. Meanwhile, the Israeli military asserts unidentified militant links to at least some of the deceased but refuses to share detailed evidence, citing confidentiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)