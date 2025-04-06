Manipulation of Licensed Firearms in Delhi Land Dispute
Two men were arrested in Delhi for allegedly using licensed firearms to threaten a property dealer in a land dispute. The incident involved demands for large sums of money and threats via international calls. Police have initiated proceedings to revoke the gun licenses of those involved.
- Country:
- India
Two men have been apprehended in outer north Delhi's Samaypur Badli area for allegedly misusing licensed firearms during a land dispute. The altercation involved threats to a property dealer over access issues.
The accused, Pankaj Rana alias Golu and Praveen Rana alias Kalu, were reportedly engaged in threatening Akhilesh Tiwari, the complainant, after he bought property in Siraspur. They, along with another individual, Dilbagh Rana alias Billu, demanded substantial sums for property access.
Authorities are cracking down on firearm license misuse, analyzing CCTV footage and recordings as part of the investigation. Police are also recommending the cancellation of gun licenses involved in the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
