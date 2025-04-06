Left Menu

CCTV Captures Vandalism at BJP Leader's Office in Thane

A group allegedly vandalized a BJP leader's office in Thane, Maharashtra, and assaulted an employee. The incident involved 10-12 individuals carrying swords and was captured on CCTV. The attack, linked to a personal dispute, is under investigation with efforts to apprehend the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A group of individuals allegedly vandalized a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's office in Thane district, Maharashtra, and assaulted a person, according to police reports on Sunday.

The incident happened at the office of former BJP corporator Raju Mahadik in Ambernath (east) on Saturday night. Police stated that around 10 to 12 people, led by Ashutosh Karale alias Dakya, 23, and Gaani Rafiq Sheikh, 25, entered the office with swords at approximately 10:40 pm.

They reportedly damaged the premises and assaulted Krishna Gupta, 22, an office employee. The incident was recorded by CCTV cameras. A complaint filed by Gupta led to a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with suspects identified. The attack is believed to stem from a personal dispute, and efforts are underway to arrest the fleeing suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

