Left Menu

Tourist Harassment Arrest at Taj Mahal: Man Accused in Custody

A man was arrested for allegedly harassing a tourist from the Czech Republic at the Taj Mahal. The incident, reported on April 3, involved inappropriate touching. After a complaint, police investigated using CCTV footage and arrested the suspect, identified as Karan Rathore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:39 IST
Tourist Harassment Arrest at Taj Mahal: Man Accused in Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, local police confirmed the arrest of a man accused of harassing a Czech Republic tourist visiting the Taj Mahal. The suspect, Karan Rathore, allegedly touched the woman inappropriately along the Shamshan Ghat Road on April 3.

The incident prompted a swift investigation, as the woman filed a complaint at the Tourist police station citing harassment. Multiple police teams were mobilized to apprehend the accused, who was identified through CCTV footage.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Taj Security, Syed Areeb Ahmed, stated that the accused has been identified by the victim and is currently in custody facing charges related to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025