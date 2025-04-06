Tourist Harassment Arrest at Taj Mahal: Man Accused in Custody
A man was arrested for allegedly harassing a tourist from the Czech Republic at the Taj Mahal. The incident, reported on April 3, involved inappropriate touching. After a complaint, police investigated using CCTV footage and arrested the suspect, identified as Karan Rathore.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, local police confirmed the arrest of a man accused of harassing a Czech Republic tourist visiting the Taj Mahal. The suspect, Karan Rathore, allegedly touched the woman inappropriately along the Shamshan Ghat Road on April 3.
The incident prompted a swift investigation, as the woman filed a complaint at the Tourist police station citing harassment. Multiple police teams were mobilized to apprehend the accused, who was identified through CCTV footage.
Assistant Commissioner of Police for Taj Security, Syed Areeb Ahmed, stated that the accused has been identified by the victim and is currently in custody facing charges related to the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
