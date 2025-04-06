Left Menu

High-Stakes Drug Bust: Delhi Police Nabs Major Peddler

Delhi Police arrested a significant interstate drug peddler, Vishal Singh, in South Delhi with narcotics worth over Rs 4.5 lakh. Linked to a Nigerian drug syndicate, Singh took over the operation after his predecessor's arrest. His arrest marks a significant step in dismantling the drug supply network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 22:25 IST
In a significant operation, the Delhi Police apprehended an interstate drug peddler, Vishal Singh, in South Delhi's Saket area, seizing high-end narcotics from him. The operation occurred on a tip-off, underscoring the police's diligent investigative strategies.

During the late-night raid on April 4, Singh, 29, was caught with 29.70 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of methamphetamine. The accused, a former taxi driver from Noida, was linked to a Nigerian drug syndicate and had been actively delivering drugs across the Delhi-NCR region.

Previously working under another peddler, Vishal took over the operation following his predecessor's arrest in 2024. His attempts to flee were thwarted by the alert police team. The seized narcotics and the motorcycle used for deliveries underline the operation's success.

