Historic Passage of Waqf Amendment Act Strengthens Unified Law System

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, described as a 'historic decision' by yoga guru Ramdev, was passed by Parliament, aiming to fortify India's system of 'one Constitution, one law' for all religions. Ramdev highlighted the significance of this Act in unifying legal frameworks across diverse religious communities.

Despite its completion through legislative approval and presidential assent, the Act faces criticism from some political parties, which Ramdev accuses of engaging in votebank politics. According to him, without the unified Waqf law, different communities might have sought separate boards.

On a different note, Ramdev criticized restrictions on religious festivals such as Ram Navami, which he believes are politically motivated. Emphasizing inclusivity, he noted Hinduism's respect for all faiths, urging mutual recognition and respect among communities.

