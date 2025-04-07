Left Menu

Manipur in Turmoil: Backlash Against the Waqf Amendment Act

Manipur witnessed unrest as the house of BJP Minority Morcha's state president, Asker Ali, was set on fire for supporting the Waqf Amendment Act. Protests erupted across Imphal Valley, with over 5,000 demonstrators opposing the Act, citing it as unconstitutional.

In Manipur's Thoubal district, tensions escalated as the residence of Asker Ali, BJP Minority Morcha's state president, was set ablaze by a mob. The incident followed Ali's controversial support for the Waqf Amendment Act on social media.

The unrest has prompted widespread protests across Imphal Valley, with over 5,000 participants rallying against the Act and clashing with security forces. Despite attempts to halt the demonstrators, the protestors vociferously opposed the BJP-led government's actions.

The Waqf Amendment Act, which aims to enhance the management and transparency of Waqf properties, has sparked significant backlash within the Muslim community, who claim it violates the Constitution's ethos.

