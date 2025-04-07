EU Adopts Calm Stance on U.S. Tariffs

Ireland's trade minister, Simon Harris, announced on Monday the existence of a strong consensus among European Union countries favoring a 'calm, measured' response to the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In discussions with his European counterparts, Harris observed that the predominant view is to maintain composure and seek dialogue with the U.S., aiming for amicable resolution rather than conflict.

Potential actions against U.S. digital services are deemed 'highly unlikely' at this stage, emphasizing the EU's commitment to seeking peaceful negotiation.

