Left Menu

EU Adopts Calm Stance on U.S. Tariffs

Ireland's trade minister Simon Harris suggests a composed, consensus-driven EU approach towards U.S. tariffs. While tensions rise, targeting U.S. digital services remains improbable. Instead, EU nations aim for negotiation, signaling a diplomatic path forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:02 IST
EU Adopts Calm Stance on U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland's trade minister, Simon Harris, announced on Monday the existence of a strong consensus among European Union countries favoring a 'calm, measured' response to the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In discussions with his European counterparts, Harris observed that the predominant view is to maintain composure and seek dialogue with the U.S., aiming for amicable resolution rather than conflict.

Potential actions against U.S. digital services are deemed 'highly unlikely' at this stage, emphasizing the EU's commitment to seeking peaceful negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025