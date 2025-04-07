EU Adopts Calm Stance on U.S. Tariffs
Ireland's trade minister Simon Harris suggests a composed, consensus-driven EU approach towards U.S. tariffs. While tensions rise, targeting U.S. digital services remains improbable. Instead, EU nations aim for negotiation, signaling a diplomatic path forward.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:02 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland's trade minister, Simon Harris, announced on Monday the existence of a strong consensus among European Union countries favoring a 'calm, measured' response to the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
In discussions with his European counterparts, Harris observed that the predominant view is to maintain composure and seek dialogue with the U.S., aiming for amicable resolution rather than conflict.
Potential actions against U.S. digital services are deemed 'highly unlikely' at this stage, emphasizing the EU's commitment to seeking peaceful negotiation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Negotiations: U.S. and Russia Aim for Black Sea Ceasefire
Building Bridges: New Zealand Invites Public into NZ-India Trade Negotiations
Political Leaders Unite for Consensus on Judiciary Accountability
U.S. Facilitates Black Sea Peace Negotiations: A Path to Ceasefire?
Consensus Building: Vice President's Productive Meet on NJAC