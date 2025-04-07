Wikipedia Challenges Delhi Court's Defamation Order

Wikimedia, the operator of Wikipedia, is contesting a directive from the Delhi High Court to expunge statements from its platform that allegedly defame the news agency, ANI. The High Court's decision last week followed a lawsuit by ANI, accusing the page of depicting it as a 'propaganda tool' for the government.

The court deemed these statements defamatory, ordering their removal and prompting ANI to demand a formal apology along with 20 million rupees in damages. Wikimedia has responded by filing an appeal to a larger panel of judges in the same court, although further details of the case have not been made public.

The postponement of the appeal's hearing date maintains the legal uncertainty, as both Wikimedia and ANI have not commented on the proceedings. This case places Wikimedia among tech giants like X, which also face challenges in Indian courts over content removal orders.

