Left Menu

Wikipedia Challenges Delhi Court's Defamation Order

Wikipedia operator Wikimedia is appealing a Delhi High Court order to remove allegedly defamatory statements from ANI's Wikipedia page. The court found statements describing ANI as a government 'propaganda tool' defamatory. ANI seeks an apology and damages; the appeal awaits a new hearing date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:19 IST
Wikipedia Challenges Delhi Court's Defamation Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wikimedia, the operator of Wikipedia, is contesting a directive from the Delhi High Court to expunge statements from its platform that allegedly defame the news agency, ANI. The High Court's decision last week followed a lawsuit by ANI, accusing the page of depicting it as a 'propaganda tool' for the government.

The court deemed these statements defamatory, ordering their removal and prompting ANI to demand a formal apology along with 20 million rupees in damages. Wikimedia has responded by filing an appeal to a larger panel of judges in the same court, although further details of the case have not been made public.

The postponement of the appeal's hearing date maintains the legal uncertainty, as both Wikimedia and ANI have not commented on the proceedings. This case places Wikimedia among tech giants like X, which also face challenges in Indian courts over content removal orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025