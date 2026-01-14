Left Menu

Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Immigration Enforcement Funding Appeal

The U.S. Justice Department moved to dismiss an appeal on barring President Trump's administration from compelling Democratic-led states to cooperate with immigration enforcement to secure transportation grants. A Rhode Island judge ruled that the requirement lacks legal authority and contravenes the U.S. Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2026 05:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 05:56 IST
Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Immigration Enforcement Funding Appeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Justice Department on Tuesday requested a federal appeals court to dismiss its challenge against a lower court decision. This decision had blocked the Trump administration from making it mandatory for 20 Democratic-led states to comply with certain immigration enforcement measures to qualify for transport grants.

In July, a U.S. judge in Rhode Island determined that the U.S. Department of Transportation had overstepped its bounds. The ruling outlined that the department could not condition the receipt of transport funding on states' cooperation with immigration authorities, deeming it unconstitutional.

This case underscores ongoing legal challenges surrounding federal and state authority interpretations and the intersection of transportation funding and immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for MBK Partners' Chairman

South Korean Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for MBK Partners' Chairman

 Global
2
Showers of Debate: House GOP Pushes for Water Flow Freedom

Showers of Debate: House GOP Pushes for Water Flow Freedom

 United States
3
Russian Drones Target Kryvyi Rih: Power Blackouts and Infrastructure Damage

Russian Drones Target Kryvyi Rih: Power Blackouts and Infrastructure Damage

 Global
4
Drum Beats of Diplomacy: Japan and South Korea's Rhythm of Friendship

Drum Beats of Diplomacy: Japan and South Korea's Rhythm of Friendship

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026