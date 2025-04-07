Left Menu

Decisive Blow: Pakistani Forces Neutralize Key TTP Terrorists

Nine terrorists from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were killed by Pakistani forces in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Among those killed was Shireen, a high-value target involved in numerous terrorist acts, including killing civilians and a Pakistani captain. The operation follows a rise in regional terrorism activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:00 IST
Decisive Blow: Pakistani Forces Neutralize Key TTP Terrorists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of nine terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The military's media wing confirmed the operation occurred in the Dera Ismail Khan district.

The Pakistani forces engaged the terrorists after pinpointing their location, leading to the elimination of high-value target Shireen, noted for his terrorist activities and involvement in the killing of Captain Hasnain Akhtar. Security personnel recovered weapons and ammunition from the site.

This operation is part of a broader effort to counteract an increase in terrorist incidents in the region since the TTP ended its ceasefire in November 2022. Violence in Pakistan has surged, with the number of attacks exceeding 100 in March, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025