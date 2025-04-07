Decisive Blow: Pakistani Forces Neutralize Key TTP Terrorists
Nine terrorists from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were killed by Pakistani forces in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Among those killed was Shireen, a high-value target involved in numerous terrorist acts, including killing civilians and a Pakistani captain. The operation follows a rise in regional terrorism activities.
- Country:
- Pakistan
An intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of nine terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The military's media wing confirmed the operation occurred in the Dera Ismail Khan district.
The Pakistani forces engaged the terrorists after pinpointing their location, leading to the elimination of high-value target Shireen, noted for his terrorist activities and involvement in the killing of Captain Hasnain Akhtar. Security personnel recovered weapons and ammunition from the site.
This operation is part of a broader effort to counteract an increase in terrorist incidents in the region since the TTP ended its ceasefire in November 2022. Violence in Pakistan has surged, with the number of attacks exceeding 100 in March, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strained Ties: Pakistan and Afghanistan's Diplomatic Dialogue in Kabul
Naxal Frustration Grows Amid Strengthened Security Operations in Jharkhand
Pakistan Confirms Second Case of Mpox in 2023 Amid Health Vigilance
Pakistan Strategizes with the Ball: Fourth T20 Clash Against New Zealand
Pakistan for Progress: Zardari's Vision for a Resilient Nation