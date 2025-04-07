ED Raids Properties of Prominent DMK Minister's Family

Left Menu

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at multiple locations in Chennai and Coimbatore linked to the TVH Group, a real estate company promoted by KN Ravichandran, brother of Tamil Nadu minister K N Nehru. Law Minister S Regupathy criticized the action, suggesting the ED operates as an ally of the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:24 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday executed search operations at several premises in Chennai and Coimbatore targeting the TVH Group, a real estate entity headed by KN Ravichandran. Ravichandran is the brother of senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, K N Nehru, official sources confirmed.

The federal agency's investigation is centered on alleged irregularities associated with the realty company. The searches come amid growing political tensions in the region, highlighting the intertwined relations between prominent political figures and business enterprises.

Reacting strongly to the ED's actions, Tamil Nadu's Law Minister, S Regupathy, criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing the Enforcement Directorate of functioning as its ally. Regupathy likened the ED's role to that of political partners such as Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD-U, dismissing it as a non-political entity siding with the BJP.

