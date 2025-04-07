ED Raids Properties of Prominent DMK Minister's Family

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday executed search operations at several premises in Chennai and Coimbatore targeting the TVH Group, a real estate entity headed by KN Ravichandran. Ravichandran is the brother of senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, K N Nehru, official sources confirmed.

The federal agency's investigation is centered on alleged irregularities associated with the realty company. The searches come amid growing political tensions in the region, highlighting the intertwined relations between prominent political figures and business enterprises.

Reacting strongly to the ED's actions, Tamil Nadu's Law Minister, S Regupathy, criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing the Enforcement Directorate of functioning as its ally. Regupathy likened the ED's role to that of political partners such as Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD-U, dismissing it as a non-political entity siding with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)