Delhi Court Hands 10-Year Sentence to Tutor for Raping Student

In a landmark ruling, a Delhi court has sentenced a tutor to ten years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of raping a 16-year-old student in 2016. The judgment was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Anu Aggarwal, who found the man guilty under the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The case highlights a severe breach of trust, as the convicted tutor betrayed the parents who had entrusted their child's education to him. Additional public prosecutor Arun K V underscored the severity of the crime, dismissing any form of leniency typically extended due to the tutor's role as a teacher.

Despite the convict's plea for leniency, citing familial responsibilities, the court remained steadfast in its verdict, noting the significant emotional impact on the survivor. In addition to the decade-long sentence, the court awarded the survivor Rs 10.5 lakh in compensation to help address the trauma endured.

(With inputs from agencies.)