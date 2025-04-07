Kerala ASHA Workers Intensify Struggle for Fair Honorarium
In Kerala, ASHA workers have been protesting for an honorarium hike outside the Secretariat for 57 days. Talks with Labour Minister V Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George failed to yield consensus. The protestors demand expedited action on their demands and have started an indefinite hunger strike.
In Kerala, ASHA health workers are intensifying their ongoing protest, now in its 57th day, by beginning an indefinite hunger strike outside the Secretariat.
Despite multiple discussions with Labour Minister V Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George, consensus remains elusive, with protestors firm on their demand for an honorarium increase.
ASHA leaders expressed dissatisfaction after talks, noting the minister's attempt to expedite the wage hike panel's work. With demands unmet, the workers' agitation continues to escalate.
