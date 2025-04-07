Sonowal Inaugurates Advanced Shipbuilding Machinery at Cochin Shipyard

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, visited the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to unveil cutting-edge technologies aimed at enhancing India’s shipbuilding capabilities. His visit marks a significant step towards realizing the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India), driven by the directives of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

During his visit, Shri Sonowal inaugurated the ProArc CNC Plasma Cum Oxy Fuel Plate Cutting Machine, a state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0-ready facility designed to substantially boost CSL’s shipbuilding capacity. The system is fully IoT-enabled, allowing real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and increased production efficiency, aligning directly with the goals of the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (SBFAP) 2.0. These advancements in technology are expected to improve the quality of India’s shipbuilding output, paving the way for a stronger maritime industry.

In his address, Shri Sonowal emphasized that the introduction of such advanced machinery and the focus on green maritime initiatives reflect India’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and competitiveness in the global maritime sector. He highlighted the significance of the Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP), which marks a transformative leap in India’s maritime journey by introducing hybrid and electric propulsion tugs, reinforcing India’s position as a global leader in green maritime technologies.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), as part of the GTTP, is constructing two green tugs that will serve major ports across India. CSL is the first Indian shipbuilding company to undertake the development of these hybrid and electric propulsion tugs, with a total of 16 vessels planned across Indian ports. This project, executed in collaboration with Robert Allan Ltd. and the Indian Register of Shipping, underscores the growing capability of India’s maritime industry to adopt and implement cutting-edge, environmentally friendly technologies.

Shri Sonowal also presided over the steel-cutting ceremony for the first two green tugs, marking a historic moment in India’s commitment to sustainable shipbuilding. The initiative will significantly reduce India's reliance on foreign-built vessels, providing a boost to indigenous shipbuilding and reducing carbon emissions in the maritime industry. CSL’s work on these vessels will contribute to the country’s green maritime transition, reflecting Prime Minister Modi’s broader vision for sustainable development.

The Union Minister further took the opportunity to review the progress of India’s largest Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD), a critical national asset under construction at CSL for the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) in partnership with IHC Holland. The 12,000 cu.m dredger is part of a larger strategy to enhance India’s coastal access, strengthen maritime infrastructure, and reduce dependency on foreign services. This project is in line with the goals set under the ‘Maritime Amritkaal Vision, 2047,’ which aims to transform India’s maritime sector into a global leader in shipbuilding and marine technology.

Another highlight of the visit was the Union Minister’s focus on human resources and the skilled workforce needed to drive India’s maritime sector forward. He underscored the importance of CSL’s USHUS Marine Startup Programme, which promotes innovation and self-reliance by nurturing marine technology startups in India. This program aligns with PM Modi’s vision for a technology-driven maritime sector. Through initiatives such as these, CSL is fostering job creation, supporting AI and deep-tech investments, and encouraging a sustainable, future-ready workforce.

The Minister also praised CSL’s partnerships with global industry leaders, such as Maersk and the initiative of ASAP Kerala, which play a crucial role in skilling India’s maritime professionals. By investing in research and development and providing top-notch training opportunities, CSL is helping shape the next generation of maritime engineers, technicians, and experts.

Shri Sonowal’s visit comes at a crucial juncture, following the presentation of the Union Budget for 2025–26. The budget includes transformative provisions like the ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund (MDF), which is expected to mobilize an investment of ₹1.5 lakh crore in the maritime sector by 2030. Additionally, policy initiatives such as the revamped SBFAP 2.0, infrastructure status for large ships, and targeted support for shipbuilding clusters are poised to revolutionize the industry.

The Union Minister highlighted several new policies that will simplify maritime regulations, such as the Merchant Shipping Bill 2024 and the Coastal Shipping Bill 2024. These bills aim to promote the use of Indian-flagged vessels, ensure environmental sustainability, and enhance seafarer welfare. With a 46% increase in the Ministry’s budget allocation and a 143% surge in R&D funding, the Indian government is committed to fostering a robust and innovative maritime sector.

In conclusion, Shri Sonowal reaffirmed the government's commitment to accelerating India’s maritime growth under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. He urged stakeholders to continue working together, harnessing India’s potential to become a global leader in shipbuilding, marine technology, and green maritime solutions. The Union Minister’s visit has undoubtedly marked a pivotal moment in India’s maritime journey, one that is expected to reshape the sector for the future.