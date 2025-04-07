Left Menu

Delhi Leaders Battle Against Garbage Tax Imposition

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar and MCD Leader Mukesh Goel vocally oppose the introduction of user charges for solid waste management on house tax bills. They argue it's unjust and anti-people as the Municipal Corporation fails to provide promised services. Legal action is being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:35 IST
  • India

In a fierce opposition to the municipal commissioner's move, Delhi's Mayor Mahesh Kumar and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel have taken a stand against adding user charges for solid waste management to house tax bills, calling the levy 'unjustified' and 'anti-people.'

The leaders have communicated their concerns through an official letter and mentioned that legal avenues are being explored. In response, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar clarified that the charges are in line with the Solid Waste Management Byelaws, 2017, enforced after 2018 Gazette Notifications.

Despite Supreme Court oversight for the implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, many residents remain without proper services. The leaders argued the charges are an undue burden, especially as economic conditions are strained. They demand immediate withdrawal of the charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

