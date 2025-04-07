Left Menu

Tragic Final Farewell: Priyanka's Last Ride

Priyanka, a 24-year-old telecom manager and sole breadwinner of her family, tragically died after a roller coaster accident at a Delhi amusement park while meeting her fiancé, Nikhil Singh. The incident has raised questions about safety and justice as her family awaits a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic accident at the Fun and Food Village amusement park in southwest Delhi has left a family in mourning and demanding justice. Priyanka, a 24-year-old manager at a Noida telecom company, died after falling from a roller coaster on Thursday evening while meeting her fiancé, Nikhil Singh.

Nikhil, who was due to return to Cyprus for work, has postponed his plans to seek justice for Priyanka. He and her family claim they have not been provided with CCTV footage of the incident, nor have they been contacted by the police or the amusement park's management.

An FIR has been filed, but the investigation has yet to show progress, raising concerns about accountability for Priyanka's untimely death. The family, reliant on Priyanka's income, grapples with loss and seeks answers as the community reflects on safety standards and negligence in amusement parks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

