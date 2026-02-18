Medical Negligence or Unfair Trial? Kerala Hospital in Controversy

In a significant development, the Kerala government has suspended Dr. Bindhu Sundar, a consultant at a state-run hospital, amid accusations of medical negligence following a newborn's death post C-section delivery. The move comes as the hospital grapples with protests and demands for accountability.

The decision to suspend Dr. Sundar was taken after allegations of negligence surfaced, linking her to the unfortunate demise of a newborn. The family of the deceased has accused the doctor of delaying the procedure and demanded justice. Moreover, the family alleges that bribes were involved during the medical process.

State Health Minister Veena George has put an expert panel in charge of a thorough investigation, with findings expected shortly. Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association has condemned violence against medical staff, emphasizing that healthcare professionals operate under significant constraints and complications can arise without misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)