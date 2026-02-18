Medical Negligence or Unfair Trial? Kerala Hospital in Controversy
A controversy erupted at a Kerala government hospital following allegations of medical negligence in a newborn's death. Dr. Bindhu Sundar was suspended pending inquiry, amid protests demanding justice and claims of bribery. The state government initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the truth.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Kerala government has suspended Dr. Bindhu Sundar, a consultant at a state-run hospital, amid accusations of medical negligence following a newborn's death post C-section delivery. The move comes as the hospital grapples with protests and demands for accountability.
The decision to suspend Dr. Sundar was taken after allegations of negligence surfaced, linking her to the unfortunate demise of a newborn. The family of the deceased has accused the doctor of delaying the procedure and demanded justice. Moreover, the family alleges that bribes were involved during the medical process.
State Health Minister Veena George has put an expert panel in charge of a thorough investigation, with findings expected shortly. Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association has condemned violence against medical staff, emphasizing that healthcare professionals operate under significant constraints and complications can arise without misconduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt Over National Law University Location in Jammu
Madhya Pradesh Unveils Landmark Rolling Budget Amidst Opposition Protests
Madhya Pradesh Unveils India's First Rolling Budget Amid Protests
Kerala Faces Turmoil After Newborn's C-Section Death Sparks Protests
Protests Erupt Over Newborn's Death at Nedumangad Hospital