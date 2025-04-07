NIEPVD Launches 'Antar Drishti' Sensory Dark Room to Promote Awareness for Visual Impairments

On April 7, 2025, the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD), Dehradun, in collaboration with the National Association for the Blind (NAB), New Delhi, inaugurated a groundbreaking initiative aimed at raising awareness about the challenges faced by persons with visual disabilities. The event, held at NIEPVD’s premises, marked the formal unveiling of ‘Antar Drishti,’ a unique sensory dark room designed to simulate the everyday experiences of individuals who are blind or have low vision.

The sensory dark room, ‘Antar Drishti,’ was officially opened by Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, the Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. Also present at the occasion were Ms. Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Joint Secretary of DEPwD, and Shri Pradeep Anirudhan, Director of NIEPVD. The presence of these dignitaries underscored the significance of this initiative, which aims to foster a deeper understanding and empathy within society regarding the difficulties and challenges experienced by individuals with visual impairments.

‘Antar Drishti’: A Revolutionary Sensory Experience

‘Antar Drishti,’ which translates to “Inner Vision,” is not just a space but an immersive experience. In the dark room, visitors are encouraged to experience complete darkness, simulating the challenges of navigating the world without sight. The sensory room contains various activities and exercises that replicate daily tasks such as moving through spaces, using public transportation, and even performing simple tasks like cooking or shopping—all in complete darkness. This initiative is designed not only to educate but to foster empathy and understanding, bridging the gap between the visual experience of most people and the lived reality of those with visual impairments.

This unique initiative seeks to promote inclusivity and accessibility in society by creating a space where individuals can experience firsthand the sensory challenges faced by persons with visual disabilities. By sensitizing individuals to these challenges, the ‘Antar Drishti’ dark room encourages a mindset shift toward greater understanding and support for people with disabilities.

The concept of the sensory dark room is based on the belief that awareness is the first step toward creating a more inclusive world. In the future, the NIEPVD plans to expand the program to schools, organizations, and communities, to spread the message of inclusion and bring attention to the difficulties faced by the visually impaired.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amar Seva Sangam

In addition to the inauguration of ‘Antar Drishti,’ another major milestone was achieved during the event. NIEPVD signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amar Seva Sangam, a renowned organization specializing in disability rehabilitation and inclusive development. The signing ceremony, which was held in the esteemed presence of Shri Rajesh Aggarwal and Ms. Manmeet Kaur Nanda, further strengthens the commitment of the DEPwD to advancing the rights and opportunities of persons with disabilities across India.

Through this partnership, NIEPVD and Amar Seva Sangam aim to enhance the accessibility and effectiveness of digital rehabilitation tools for individuals with disabilities. A key component of the collaboration is the ‘Enable Inclusion’ app—a digital platform developed by Amar Seva Sangam for early identification, intervention, and tracking of children with developmental disabilities.

Transforming Early Intervention with Technology

The ‘Enable Inclusion’ app has already proven successful in various communities, helping parents, caregivers, and healthcare professionals identify and monitor the developmental milestones of children with disabilities. The app has been instrumental in facilitating timely intervention and personalized rehabilitation, offering support to children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

As part of the MoU, NIEPVD will contribute its expertise in visual disabilities to expand the app’s functionalities. The collaboration aims to create a more inclusive version of the app, which will cater to the specific needs of individuals with visual impairments. By integrating NIEPVD’s specialized knowledge, the app will offer enhanced support for children with visual disabilities and ensure that they receive the appropriate resources for their development.

The expanded version of the ‘Enable Inclusion’ app will allow for more efficient tracking, tele-counseling, and rehabilitation planning, ensuring that every child receives a personalized and holistic approach to early intervention. This digital platform is expected to revolutionize the way rehabilitation services are delivered, not just in India but also in other regions globally.

Setting New Benchmarks for Inclusive Practices

This groundbreaking collaboration is a clear example of how technology and innovation can play a crucial role in empowering persons with disabilities. By providing a digital space for early intervention, tracking, and rehabilitation, the ‘Enable Inclusion’ app has the potential to become a benchmark for inclusive practices in the field of disability services.

The partnership between NIEPVD and Amar Seva Sangam reflects the vision of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) to leverage technology-driven solutions to create an accessible and inclusive environment for all. By merging technological advancements with social and developmental needs, this initiative represents a significant step forward in promoting the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Through these initiatives, both the ‘Antar Drishti’ dark room and the ‘Enable Inclusion’ app, the DEPwD and its partners are setting the stage for a more inclusive future, where people with visual disabilities are not only recognized but also supported in their journey to lead fulfilling, independent lives. The collaboration between these institutions marks a turning point in disability rehabilitation, paving the way for a future where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can participate fully in society.