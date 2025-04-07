Supreme Court Faces Critical Decision on Erroneous Deportation Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked by President Donald Trump to temporarily stop a judge's mandate that calls for returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongly deported to El Salvador, by the end of the day. Trump's administration argues the timeline complicates sensitive international negotiations.

Judge Paula Xinis criticized the government for the 'wholly lawless' deportation of Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident with a work permit, due to his alleged ties to MS-13, a designation made by Trump as a terrorist organization. Abrego Garcia, a family man with no criminal charges, was slated for return due to a previous protection order.

The legal battle underscores broader tensions over immigration enforcement under Trump, with over 200 deported to El Salvador recently in contentious flights. Abrego Garcia's situation raises critical questions about due process and the interplay between legal decisions and diplomatic relations.

