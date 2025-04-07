Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Critical Decision on Erroneous Deportation Case

President Trump has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a judge’s order demanding the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported to El Salvador despite legal protection against such action. The situation involves international negotiations complexities and accusations of judicial overreach by Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:51 IST
Supreme Court Faces Critical Decision on Erroneous Deportation Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked by President Donald Trump to temporarily stop a judge's mandate that calls for returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongly deported to El Salvador, by the end of the day. Trump's administration argues the timeline complicates sensitive international negotiations.

Judge Paula Xinis criticized the government for the 'wholly lawless' deportation of Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident with a work permit, due to his alleged ties to MS-13, a designation made by Trump as a terrorist organization. Abrego Garcia, a family man with no criminal charges, was slated for return due to a previous protection order.

The legal battle underscores broader tensions over immigration enforcement under Trump, with over 200 deported to El Salvador recently in contentious flights. Abrego Garcia's situation raises critical questions about due process and the interplay between legal decisions and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025