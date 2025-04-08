EU Retaliation Tactics: Counter-Tariffs Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
The European Commission proposed a 'zero-for-zero' tariff deal to prevent trade conflicts with the U.S. while introducing 25% tariffs on selected imports from the U.S. in response to Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum. Negotiations are prioritized over conflict, with various retaliatory measures being considered if necessary.
The European Commission has made a strategic move to offer a 'zero-for-zero' tariff agreement, hoping to prevent a trade war with the U.S. Amidst escalating tensions, the EU ministers convened to discuss potential negotiations, opting to impose 25% tariffs on certain U.S. imports as a retaliatory measure.
Tensions surged on Monday as the Commission proposed its initial counter-tariffs targeting a select range of U.S. imports. While the list originally included bourbon, wine, and dairy, these items were removed following threats from President Trump of enforcing a 200% counter-tariff on alcoholic beverages from the EU.
Maros Sefcovic, the EU trade chief, confirmed the bloc's approach to limit the impact to a lesser amount than previously estimated. However, Sefcovic emphasized the EU's preparedness to deploy varied retaliatory options, including the Anti-Coercion Instrument, to counter U.S. tariffs effectively.
