Left Menu

EU Retaliation Tactics: Counter-Tariffs Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

The European Commission proposed a 'zero-for-zero' tariff deal to prevent trade conflicts with the U.S. while introducing 25% tariffs on selected imports from the U.S. in response to Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum. Negotiations are prioritized over conflict, with various retaliatory measures being considered if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 01:08 IST
EU Retaliation Tactics: Counter-Tariffs Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has made a strategic move to offer a 'zero-for-zero' tariff agreement, hoping to prevent a trade war with the U.S. Amidst escalating tensions, the EU ministers convened to discuss potential negotiations, opting to impose 25% tariffs on certain U.S. imports as a retaliatory measure.

Tensions surged on Monday as the Commission proposed its initial counter-tariffs targeting a select range of U.S. imports. While the list originally included bourbon, wine, and dairy, these items were removed following threats from President Trump of enforcing a 200% counter-tariff on alcoholic beverages from the EU.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU trade chief, confirmed the bloc's approach to limit the impact to a lesser amount than previously estimated. However, Sefcovic emphasized the EU's preparedness to deploy varied retaliatory options, including the Anti-Coercion Instrument, to counter U.S. tariffs effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025