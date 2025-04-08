EU Retaliation Tactics: Counter-Tariffs Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

The European Commission has made a strategic move to offer a 'zero-for-zero' tariff agreement, hoping to prevent a trade war with the U.S. Amidst escalating tensions, the EU ministers convened to discuss potential negotiations, opting to impose 25% tariffs on certain U.S. imports as a retaliatory measure.

Tensions surged on Monday as the Commission proposed its initial counter-tariffs targeting a select range of U.S. imports. While the list originally included bourbon, wine, and dairy, these items were removed following threats from President Trump of enforcing a 200% counter-tariff on alcoholic beverages from the EU.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU trade chief, confirmed the bloc's approach to limit the impact to a lesser amount than previously estimated. However, Sefcovic emphasized the EU's preparedness to deploy varied retaliatory options, including the Anti-Coercion Instrument, to counter U.S. tariffs effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)