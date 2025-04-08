Left Menu

China's Yuan Fixing Sends Strategic Signals Amid Trade Tensions

China adjusted its yuan's midpoint fixing to a new low in 2023, a move interpreted by markets as a strategic response to escalating trade tensions with the US. The People's Bank of China's set rate was notably stronger than market estimates, indicating a deliberate currency management approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 08-04-2025 06:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 06:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a move perceived as a calculated strategy to address ongoing trade tensions, China has adjusted its official yuan midpoint fixing to a significant low, a level unseen in 2023.

The People's Bank of China implemented this shift before markets opened, setting the midpoint rate at 7.2038 per dollar. This marks the weakest posture since September 11, 2023, and was notably 1,283 pips firmer than expected market estimates.

This adjustment permits the spot rate to decline as low as 7.3479, reflecting China's deliberate currency management amidst fluctuating economic relations with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

