Mysterious Discovery: Charred Body Found in Burnt Car Blaze
A burnt car with a charred body inside was discovered near Bijwasan Road flyover after a fire. The Delhi Fire Service received an alert about the blaze late at night. Firefighters controlled the fire within 48 minutes. Police are currently investigating the incident to identify the deceased and the cause.
A tragic discovery was made late Monday night when a charred body was found inside a burnt car near the Bijwasan Road flyover in Delhi. According to the Delhi Fire Service, they received an emergency call at around 10:32 pm alerting them to the blaze.
Promptly responding to the emergency, two fire tenders were dispatched and were able to extinguish the flames by 11:20 pm. Unfortunately, upon inspection of the vehicle, officials found an unidentified body inside, raising questions about the cause and identity of the deceased.
Police personnel have since arrived at the scene to launch a detailed investigation into the matter. Authorities are working to gather more information and piece together the circumstances leading to this grim discovery.
