Philip Green's Legal Battle Over Parliamentary Privilege Ends in Defeat
Retail magnate Philip Green lost a legal case against the UK government regarding the use of parliamentary privilege, invoked to name him amidst harassment allegations. Green challenged the privilege's use, claiming it breached privacy rights, but the European Court of Human Rights ruled against him with a 5-2 majority.
British retail magnate Philip Green's attempt to challenge the United Kingdom's use of parliamentary privilege was unsuccessful, as he lost his legal case on Tuesday. The privilege had been used in 2018 to publicly name him amid sexual harassment allegations.
Green, one of Britain's quintessential businessmen, was openly named in parliament by Labour politician Peter Hain despite having an interim injunction in place against the Telegraph newspaper to stop them from publishing the allegations. The privilege allows members of parliament to speak freely during proceedings without legal repercussions.
Green raised his case to the European Court of Human Rights, claiming that the lack of restrictions on parliamentary privilege violated his privacy rights. The court, however, ruled against him with a 5-2 majority, suggesting that national parliaments should determine the necessity for member conduct regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
